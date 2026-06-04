Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,214,522,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,861,020 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $358,693,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,626,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,830,000 after buying an additional 172,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $128,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $267.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $155.93 and a one year high of $272.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Marathon Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Key Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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