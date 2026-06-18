Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 68,990 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,912 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up approximately 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of BILL worth $38,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in BILL by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BILL by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BILL by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BILL by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

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BILL Stock Down 4.6%

BILL opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,211.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $57.21.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BILL from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.80.

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More BILL News

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles.

No direct positive company-specific developments were reported in the latest articles. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock.

One article discussed a Zacks screen highlighting computer and technology stocks with potential earnings upside, but BILL was not named specifically and the piece does not appear to be a direct driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: The broader mix of headlines is centered on legislation, housing, and sports-related bills, which do not materially affect BILL’s payment software business and may reflect a lack of fresh company-specific buying interest.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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