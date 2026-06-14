Kids Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,000 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Kids Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 11.7% of Kids Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kids Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock worth $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after purchasing an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,067,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,474,880,000 after purchasing an additional 118,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,255.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MELI opened at $1,589.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,495.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,715.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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