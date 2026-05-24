Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 157,586 Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $40,714,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Primerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 1,155.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Primerica by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 66,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Primerica Stock Down 0.3%

PRI opened at $280.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $261.28. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $288.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Primerica's payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $297.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $503,352.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 9,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,743,548.04. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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