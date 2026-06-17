Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 62,639 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,643 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 62,639 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.13% of AECOM worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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