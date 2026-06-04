Marble Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $543,610,000 after buying an additional 1,046,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $775,607,000 after buying an additional 532,756 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $65,352,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 339,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,439,952.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 974,149 shares in the company, valued at $178,532,287.23. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $1,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,228,179.50. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,321 shares of company stock valued at $34,499,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $242.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.26.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $210.59 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $214.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Diamondback’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, suggesting a better profit outlook for the oil producer.

Zacks Research raised Diamondback’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, suggesting a better profit outlook for the oil producer. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback is also benefiting from broader optimism around oil prices, including commentary from Exxon that points to potentially very strong Permian Basin economics if crude remains elevated.

Diamondback is also benefiting from broader optimism around oil prices, including commentary from Exxon that points to potentially very strong Permian Basin economics if crude remains elevated. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and several firms maintaining bullish targets.

Recent analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and several firms maintaining bullish targets. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Diamondback as a name on his radar among oil stocks, which may increase visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Diamondback Energy (FANG) Is On Jim Cramer’s Radar When It Comes To Oil Stocks

Jim Cramer highlighted Diamondback as a name on his radar among oil stocks, which may increase visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by executives, including EVP Matt Zmigrosky and CAO Teresa L. Dick, may weigh on sentiment slightly, though these sales appear to be relatively routine after the stock’s strong run. SEC filing for Matt Zmigrosky sale SEC filing for Teresa L. Dick sale

Multiple insider sales by executives, including EVP Matt Zmigrosky and CAO Teresa L. Dick, may weigh on sentiment slightly, though these sales appear to be relatively routine after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: One article notes Diamondback is still down modestly since its last earnings report, reflecting some investor caution despite the company’s solid quarterly beat.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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