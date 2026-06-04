Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,724 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 186 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $210.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.87 and a beta of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $1,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,561.40. The trade was a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,740. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,321 shares of company stock valued at $34,499,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Diamondback’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, suggesting a better profit outlook for the oil producer.

Zacks Research raised Diamondback’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, suggesting a better profit outlook for the oil producer. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback is also benefiting from broader optimism around oil prices, including commentary from Exxon that points to potentially very strong Permian Basin economics if crude remains elevated.

Diamondback is also benefiting from broader optimism around oil prices, including commentary from Exxon that points to potentially very strong Permian Basin economics if crude remains elevated. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and several firms maintaining bullish targets.

Recent analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and several firms maintaining bullish targets. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Diamondback as a name on his radar among oil stocks, which may increase visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Diamondback Energy (FANG) Is On Jim Cramer’s Radar When It Comes To Oil Stocks

Jim Cramer highlighted Diamondback as a name on his radar among oil stocks, which may increase visibility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by executives, including EVP Matt Zmigrosky and CAO Teresa L. Dick, may weigh on sentiment slightly, though these sales appear to be relatively routine after the stock’s strong run. SEC filing for Matt Zmigrosky sale SEC filing for Teresa L. Dick sale

Multiple insider sales by executives, including EVP Matt Zmigrosky and CAO Teresa L. Dick, may weigh on sentiment slightly, though these sales appear to be relatively routine after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: One article notes Diamondback is still down modestly since its last earnings report, reflecting some investor caution despite the company’s solid quarterly beat.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report).

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