Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,730 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,057 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Centrus Energy worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $285.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU stock opened at $158.94 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $144.65 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

See Also

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