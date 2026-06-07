MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital International Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $107,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock worth $7,012,773,000 after acquiring an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company's stock worth $4,244,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after purchasing an additional 118,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,255.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,607.80 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,495.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,720.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,887.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. MercadoLibre's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here