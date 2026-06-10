MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 2.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock worth $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,812,000 after purchasing an additional 408,939 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after acquiring an additional 118,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,641.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,495.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,721.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,880.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. MercadoLibre's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,255.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here