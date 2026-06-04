Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $34,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE MAA opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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