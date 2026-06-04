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Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Sempra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its Sempra Energy stake by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 35,441 more shares and bringing its total holding to 530,945 shares valued at about $46.9 million.
  • Sempra Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.51 per share, matching Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in below forecasts at $3.66 billion and fell 3.9% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.6575 per share, payable July 15, implying an annualized yield of 2.9%; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $102.67.
  • Interested in Sempra Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,945 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $46,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SRE opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sempra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $251,163.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,621,180.80. The trade was a 18.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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