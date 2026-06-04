Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 23,656 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 23,656 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Transdigm Group worth $45,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 404 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,211.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,200.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,282.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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