Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 50,004 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,397 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 50,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $43,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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