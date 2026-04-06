NavPoint Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $148.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here