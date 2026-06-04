NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 262,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.19% of NiSource worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $48.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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