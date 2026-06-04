Nvest Financial LLC Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.8% of Nvest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:RTX opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $515 million U.S. Navy contract for the SPY-6 family of radars, extending a major defense program and signaling continued demand for RTX’s naval systems. Article

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a for the SPY-6 family of radars, extending a major defense program and signaling continued demand for RTX’s naval systems. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace opened an expanded manufacturing facility in Poland, boosting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding roughly 190 jobs , which supports RTX’s long-term aerospace production growth. Article

Collins Aerospace opened an expanded manufacturing facility in Poland, boosting landing gear production capacity by nearly and adding roughly , which supports RTX’s long-term aerospace production growth. Positive Sentiment: RTX has been outperforming its industry over the past six months, with analysts and Zacks pointing to contract wins, technology improvements, and rising earnings estimates as reasons investors may stay constructive on the shares. Article

RTX has been outperforming its industry over the past six months, with analysts and Zacks pointing to contract wins, technology improvements, and rising earnings estimates as reasons investors may stay constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage labeling RTX as a “strong momentum stock” may help sentiment, but it is primarily a style-score/technical note rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article

Coverage labeling RTX as a “strong momentum stock” may help sentiment, but it is primarily a style-score/technical note rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent mentions around “RTX Spark” are about Nvidia and Microsoft products, not RTX Corporation, so they should have little direct impact on RTX’s stock. Article

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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