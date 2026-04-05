Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Position Trimmed by SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 8.5% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

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