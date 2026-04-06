Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock worth $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $148.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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