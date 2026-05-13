Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,873 shares of the company's stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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