Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,118,904 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $281,033,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up 34.8% of Platinum Paramount Investment LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. owned approximately 1.19% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23,154.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,835,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $466,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,985 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $955,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $73.38 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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