PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 154,430 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $40,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,593,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $209,355,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,695,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $493,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $658,391,000 after acquiring an additional 703,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $111.48 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PPG Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upped their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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