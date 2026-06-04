Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,996 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $100,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average is $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $263.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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