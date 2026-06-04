Savant Capital LLC Sells 16,973 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,973 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.1%

Dollar General stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General beat Q1 earnings estimates with EPS of $2.00 versus $1.89 expected, while same-store sales rose 2.0% and net sales increased 3.4%, showing solid customer traffic and margin improvement.

Dollar General beat Q1 earnings estimates with EPS of $2.00 versus $1.89 expected, while same-store sales rose 2.0% and net sales increased 3.4%, showing solid customer traffic and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 profit outlook to $7.20-$7.45 per share and reaffirmed sales growth expectations, signaling management confidence in continued operational improvement and demand for value-priced essentials.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 profit outlook to $7.20-$7.45 per share and reaffirmed sales growth expectations, signaling management confidence in continued operational improvement and demand for value-priced essentials. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained bullish or supportive views after the report, including Jefferies and UBS, which helps offset some of the more cautious rating actions.

Several analysts maintained bullish or supportive views after the report, including Jefferies and UBS, which helps offset some of the more cautious rating actions. Neutral Sentiment: Most analyst firms trimmed price targets, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Exane, HSBC, Evercore and Guggenheim, but largely kept neutral/hold-style ratings, suggesting valuation concern more than deteriorating fundamentals.

Most analyst firms trimmed price targets, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Exane, HSBC, Evercore and Guggenheim, but largely kept neutral/hold-style ratings, suggesting valuation concern more than deteriorating fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General also declared a quarterly dividend and highlighted store expansion and inventory discipline, reinforcing a stable longer-term operating strategy.

Dollar General also declared a quarterly dividend and highlighted store expansion and inventory discipline, reinforcing a stable longer-term operating strategy. Negative Sentiment: The company noted that core customers are under pressure from higher gas prices and reduced SNAP benefits, especially in rural areas, which could weigh on spending patterns later in the year.

The company noted that core customers are under pressure from higher gas prices and reduced SNAP benefits, especially in rural areas, which could weigh on spending patterns later in the year. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary pointed to a slight revenue miss and ongoing concerns about the turnaround pace, which may limit the stock’s upside near term despite the earnings beat.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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