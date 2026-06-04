Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 421,117 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,395 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 421,117 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.12% of General Motors worth $86,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is being highlighted by analysts and market commentary as a strong long-term holding, with Zacks and other recent coverage pointing to solid fundamentals, attractive valuation metrics, and income potential relative to peers.

GM is being highlighted by analysts and market commentary as a strong long-term holding, with Zacks and other recent coverage pointing to solid fundamentals, attractive valuation metrics, and income potential relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s push to speed up vehicle development with AI and engineering process improvements could help it bring products to market faster and lower costs over time, which is constructive for margins and competitiveness.

GM’s push to speed up vehicle development with AI and engineering process improvements could help it bring products to market faster and lower costs over time, which is constructive for margins and competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: General Motors was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as a 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing GM’s EV and thermal-management strategy and signaling continued progress in its electrification ecosystem. Aspen Aerogels Named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

General Motors was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as a 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing GM’s EV and thermal-management strategy and signaling continued progress in its electrification ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, and other executives also reported sales. While these transactions are not unusual, they can still add a bit of caution for investors. Mary T. Barra insider trade

GM’s CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, and other executives also reported sales. While these transactions are not unusual, they can still add a bit of caution for investors. Negative Sentiment: A UAW-related strike at a key supplier is the biggest immediate risk, as it could disrupt production of GM’s profitable Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks and pressure near-term output and revenue.

A UAW-related strike at a key supplier is the biggest immediate risk, as it could disrupt production of GM’s profitable Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks and pressure near-term output and revenue. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea reported a sharp drop in domestic sales in May, adding to concerns about softer demand in some international markets.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,570. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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