T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 777,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $289,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TMUS opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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