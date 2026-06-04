TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,659 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 201,014 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.32% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $244,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,752,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 750,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock worth $356,515,000 after buying an additional 683,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after buying an additional 461,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company's stock worth $162,121,000 after buying an additional 415,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $344.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $286.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.86. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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