TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,533 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.67% of Hilton Worldwide worth $447,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $332.19 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.45 and a 12 month high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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