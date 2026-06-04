TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,897 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 116,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of McDonald's worth $426,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 1.0%

MCD stock opened at $273.50 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.98 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.31 and a 200 day moving average of $307.97.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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