TD Asset Management Inc Sells 340,178 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,402 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 340,178 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $272,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after buying an additional 1,724,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $164,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%

ANET opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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