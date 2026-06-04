TD Asset Management Inc Sells 67,251 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 67,251 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Gilead Sciences worth $412,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive late-stage Livdelzi data in primary biliary cholangitis, reinforcing the drug’s commercial potential and supporting the company’s liver-disease growth story. Article Title

Gilead reported positive late-stage Livdelzi data in primary biliary cholangitis, reinforcing the drug’s commercial potential and supporting the company’s liver-disease growth story. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted long-term efficacy and safety data for Livdelzi, which could help Gilead expand the drug’s reach in PBC. Article Title Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted long-term efficacy and safety data for Livdelzi, which could help Gilead expand the drug’s reach in PBC. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, a sign that analyst confidence is improving.

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, a sign that analyst confidence is improving. Positive Sentiment: Cencora said it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, helping Gilead’s cell-therapy business maintain access and commercialization momentum. Article Title

Cencora said it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, helping Gilead’s cell-therapy business maintain access and commercialization momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead remains in the spotlight because investors are closely watching the stock and the company’s broader pipeline, but that attention alone does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Gilead remains in the spotlight because investors are closely watching the stock and the company’s broader pipeline, but that attention alone does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still create a modest headwind for sentiment despite being routine. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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