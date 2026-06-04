TD Asset Management Inc Sells 852,142 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 852,142 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $268,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $343.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $346.19. The firm has a market cap of $429.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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