The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,179 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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