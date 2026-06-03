Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 238.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,255.33.

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MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,672.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,720.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,495.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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