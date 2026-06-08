WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.72 Million in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.25% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 56.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 106,355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company's stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,301.12. This represents a 71.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,460. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,168 shares of company stock worth $5,559,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $80.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 3.98. MaxLinear, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MaxLinear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MaxLinear wasn't on the list.

While MaxLinear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here