Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 284,010 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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