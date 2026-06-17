Northland Securities Comments on PowerFleet Q1 Earnings

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for PowerFleet in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet's current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for PowerFleet's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.98 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIOT. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PowerFleet from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

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PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 1,468,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 1,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,442,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,398,305 shares of the company's stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,312,956 shares of the company's stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,077 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key PowerFleet News

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About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc NASDAQ: AIOT develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company's systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company's hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

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