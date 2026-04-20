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Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights seven restaurant-related stocks to watch today: Booking (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD), Chipotle (CMG), CAVA (CAVA), Brinker (EAT), Wingstop (WING), and Toast (TOST).
  • These names were flagged because they registered the highest dollar trading volume among Restaurant stocks recently and are sensitive to drivers like same-store sales, menu pricing, commodity and labor costs, franchise royalty streams, and broader economic cycles.
  • MarketBeat also offers individual research reports and related featured articles for each ticker to help investors dig deeper into fundamentals and outlooks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Booking, McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CAVA Group, Brinker International, Wingstop, and Toast are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise restaurant brands across categories (fast-food, fast-casual, casual dining, etc.). Investors use them to gain exposure to consumer dining trends; they tend to be sensitive to same-store sales, menu pricing, commodity and labor costs, franchise royalty streams, and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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