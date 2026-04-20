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Top Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and NVIDIA (NVDA) were flagged by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the top large-cap stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among large caps in recent days.
  • Large-cap definition and role: Large-cap stocks generally have market values above about $10 billion and are viewed as more established, lower-volatility holdings that often form the core of diversified portfolios.
  • Business highlights: Tesla is a leading electric-vehicle and energy-systems maker, QQQ provides Nasdaq-100 exposure (tech-heavy index tracking), and NVIDIA supplies GPUs and AI/data-center technologies that are driving strong investor interest.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization — calculated by multiplying the current share price by the number of outstanding shares — typically considered to be companies with market values above about $10 billion. Investors view large caps as established, usually more stable businesses with lower volatility and slower growth than small caps, often forming the core of diversified portfolios and sometimes paying regular dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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