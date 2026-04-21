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Top Streaming Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Spotify (SPOT), Roku (ROKU) and Franco‑Nevada (FNV) are MarketBeat’s top "streaming stocks" to watch today, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among streaming stocks in recent days.
  • The article defines "streaming stocks" as firms that provide upfront capital to miners or producers for long‑term rights to future production, offering royalty‑like exposure but remaining sensitive to commodity prices, contract terms, and counterparty risk.
  • Spotify and Roku are highlighted as consumer streaming platforms (audio and TV) while Franco‑Nevada is a gold‑focused royalty and streaming company that provides exposure to precious metals and energy commodities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Streaming stocks" are shares of companies that provide upfront capital to miners or other producers in exchange for long-term rights to purchase a portion of future production (or receive a fixed percentage of revenue) at predetermined, typically below-market prices — a financing model common in precious-metals and mining industries. For investors, these stocks offer royalty-like exposure to commodity production with lower direct operating risk, but remain sensitive to commodity prices, contract terms, and counterparty risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

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