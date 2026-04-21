Top Streaming Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Streaming stocks" are shares of companies that provide upfront capital to miners or other producers in exchange for long-term rights to purchase a portion of future production (or receive a fixed percentage of revenue) at predetermined, typically below-market prices — a financing model common in precious-metals and mining industries. For investors, these stocks offer royalty-like exposure to commodity production with lower direct operating risk, but remain sensitive to commodity prices, contract terms, and counterparty risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

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Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

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