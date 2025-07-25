Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today - July 25th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of advanced battery systems—such as lithium-ion, solid-state or flow batteries—used in electric vehicles, grid energy storage and portable electronics. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the growth prospects and risks of the rapidly evolving battery industry, including raw-material sourcing, technological innovation and shifting demand patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 19,954,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -2.23.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 219,675,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142,658. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $83,400,000.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50,790.79.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 1,325,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,834. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $494.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. Tetra Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE PLG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.71. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 131,695 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

