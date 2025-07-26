Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development and manufacture of rechargeable energy storage systems—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state batteries to emerging flow and sodium-ion chemistries. These equities give investors exposure to the rapidly growing demand for efficient, high-capacity power sources used in electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid-scale storage. Their performance often reflects breakthroughs in battery chemistry, fluctuations in raw-material costs and shifts in clean-energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,994,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,952. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 222,385,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,566,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47,366.24. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $83,400,000.00.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,325,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $494.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. Tetra Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

