Best Automotive Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Union Pacific, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and AEye are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of motor vehicles and related components, including traditional automakers, parts suppliers and electric-vehicle producers. Buying these stocks gives investors exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is shaped by consumer demand, raw-material costs, regulatory changes and innovation in areas like electrification and autonomous driving. Because the industry is capital-intensive and cyclical, automotive stocks can offer both significant growth potential and volatility tied to economic conditions and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $324.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.55. 11,583,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,382. The business's 50 day moving average price is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.71. 8,254,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,370. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.03. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. 16,240,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,703,478. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $935.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,825,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $992.04 and its 200 day moving average is $983.45. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

LIDR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 330,298,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296,868. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

