Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now - May 26th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the research, development and commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software or services. They include pure-play quantum hardware manufacturers, specialized software platform providers and larger technology firms with dedicated quantum research divisions. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the potential breakthrough applications of quantum technology—but also carries higher volatility given the field’s early-stage, high-risk profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 53,689,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516,754. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 107,726,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352,534. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $20.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,967,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 753,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,174. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 432,580 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,883. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.11.

