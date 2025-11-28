Free Trial
Best Robotics Stocks To Consider - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Teradyne (TER), Ouster (OUST), and Richtech Robotics (RR) as the top robotics stocks to watch today, citing the highest dollar trading volume among robotics names in recent days.
  • These companies span different robotics niches: Teradyne supplies automated test systems and robotics with a strong semiconductor/AI-hardware focus, Ouster makes high-resolution lidar sensors for automotive, industrial and robotics use, and Richtech builds service-industry delivery and cleaning robots.
  • Robotics stocks provide targeted exposure to automation and AI-driven productivity but tend to be growth-oriented and can be volatile, facing risks from technological obsolescence, competition, and cyclical industrial demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than Teradyne.

Teradyne, Ouster, and Richtech Robotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, or supplying robots, robotic components, and the software and sensors that enable automation. For investors, they provide targeted exposure to trends in automation and AI-driven productivity but tend to be growth-oriented and can be volatile, subject to technological obsolescence, competition, and cyclical industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Search Headlines