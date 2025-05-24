Best Telecom Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, Palo Alto Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the telecommunications industry—that is, firms that provide voice, data, internet and related services over fixed-line, mobile or satellite networks. Investors often favor them for their predictable cash flows and dividend payouts, which stem from steady demand for connectivity. Their performance typically hinges on subscriber growth, infrastructure investment and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.72. 15,375,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050,471. The firm's fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average is $201.27. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.53. 1,387,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,947. The firm's fifty day moving average is $881.74 and its 200-day moving average is $975.40. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,898,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $185.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,763,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,763,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03.

