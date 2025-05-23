Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Enphase Energy are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or sale of electric vehicles and their key components—ranging from automakers and battery producers to charging‐station operators and parts suppliers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the automotive industry’s shift toward zero‐emission transportation, a trend driven by technological innovation, government policies and changing consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.67. 52,794,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,157,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 56,682,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,419. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $846.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $39.76. 6,132,176 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,101. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.80.

