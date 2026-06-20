Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,172 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Brunswick worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 268.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 521,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,443 shares of the company's stock worth $173,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,572,892 shares of the company's stock worth $265,252,000 after purchasing an additional 78,228 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.00.

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Brunswick Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BC opened at $83.41 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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