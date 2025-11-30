Dilation Capital Management LP Has $5.89 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dilation Capital Management LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.1% of Dilation Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Shares of AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $352.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

