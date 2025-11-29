F m Investments LLC Purchases New Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,425 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $404,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ADT by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth $219,825,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ADT by 97.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $209,439,000 after buying an additional 12,182,009 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $123,989,000 after buying an additional 13,969,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT's payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADT wasn't on the list.

While ADT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here